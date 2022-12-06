St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies say

A St. Petersburg woman was arrested in Orange Park on Saturday and faces charges of trespassing, possession of controlled substances without a prescription, possession of paraphernalia, trafficking in fentanyl and possession of burglary tools, deputies said.

According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Parkland Apartments, 1865 Wells Road in Orange Park, in reference to a trespassing complaint. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with an employee of the apartments and two witnesses who provided written statements of the incident that occurred.

A St. Petersburg woman is in Clay County Jail after trespassing into an apartment and possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Photo by Getty Images

The witnesses explained that there was someone outside of their apartment on the patio and that the corner of the screened patio had been damaged in a way that allowed the individual into the patio, the arrest report said.

Deputies saw several clothing items on the ground outside of the apartment, as well as an electrical wire running from the outlet underneath the storage compartment door. They knocked on the door and made contact with Heaven Akins, 18, of St. Petersburg.

A search of the immediate area was conducted and deputies found burglary tools including pliers, screwdrivers and pry tools used to commit the trespassing, the arrest report said. Deputies also found three syringes, several pieces of aluminum foil, plastic straws, dollar bills and substances which yielded positive results for fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Akins was arrested for burglary tools, trespassing, possession of illegal substances and paraphernalia. She was transported to Clay County Jail and her bond is set at $186,014.