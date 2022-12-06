Keystone Heights man arrested for grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies say

A Keystone Heights man was arrested Sunday on charges of grand theft auto, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.

According to the arrest report, deputies responded to the 6000 block of Baylor Avenue in Keystone Heights in reference to a disturbance in progress. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with someone inside the residence who directed them to the back of the property.

A Keystone Heights man is in Clay County Jail facing charges of grand theft auto and drug possession. Photo by Getty Images

While searching the back area of the property, deputies saw a vehicle that matched the description of a previously reported stolen vehicle with a man lying asleep in the driver’s seat, the arrest report said.

Deputies woke the man and asked him to step out of the vehicle. He was identified as Cameron Yarbrough, 32, of Keystone Heights.

It is noted that the vehicle was reported stolen by the victim on Nov. 10. The car was broken down when deputies made contact with Yarbrough and G&M Towing was called to transport the vehicle back to the owner, deputies said.

While conducting an inventory search of the vehicle prior to it being towed, deputies discovered a clear plastic bag with a white powdery substance in the center console of the vehicle. The substance was field tested and yielded positive for methamphetamine, according to the arrest report.

Deputies also found a camouflage wallet on the driver’s side floorboard with Buprenorphine Naloxone (a tablet used to treat opioid/narcotics addiction) inside of it next to Yarbrough’s right leg when he exited the vehicle.

Additionally, two scales were located in the vehicle. Both were a type commonly used to weigh narcotics and other drugs, deputies said. All items were within reach of the defendant and he was the sole occupant of the vehicle, the arrest report said.

Yarbrough was arrested and transported to Clay County Jail. His bond is set at $80,013.