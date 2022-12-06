Middleburg, FL

Middleburg RideOut Elementary student featured on The Kelly Clarkson show

Zoey Fields

A RideOut Elementary school student was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday, Dec. 1, sharing her unique experience with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The Middleburg first-grader, Rosie, was medically fragile as a newborn, and later diagnosed with Septo-optic dysplasia, her mother Liz Williams, a Clay County District Schools ESE Parent Liaison, explained on Clarkson’s show.

They knew right away she was blind, she said. Rosie’s pediatricians were unsure if Rosie would survive the condition, questioning whether she would ever be able to walk or talk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RDqBf_0jZDCCyY00
Rosie alongside her mother, Liz Willians, and singer-songwriter Dolly Parton on The Kelly Clarkson show.Photo byThe Kelly Clarkson Show

However, at 8 months old, Rosie began humming along, in tune to Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” Williams said. It was then that they believed she might be gifted, she said.

Around the same time, Rosie began receiving books in Braille from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. She learned pre-Braille and Braille, and was reading and writing before most seeing children read and write print, Williams said.

Only about 10% of blind children have the opportunity to be Braille literate, she said.

Rosie had the opportunity to sing with Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton on the show. Originally, they chose “Amazing Grace,” but Rosie quickly told them she would prefer to sing “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”

The Clay Education Foundation and Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society promoting the professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education, helped bring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to Clay County.

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is in Clay County’s 32043 and 32073 Zip codes to promote early literacy for children who can receive one book per month for free from the time they are born up to 5 years old, Education Association Vice President Heather Obermiller said

Books are shipped directly to the child’s home. Click here to register a child for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Delta Kappa Gamma did the initial fundraising and approached the Clay Education Foundation to be their nonprofit partner in bringing the Imagination Library to Clay County.

“Since becoming official in March 2022, our Imagination Library affiliate has registered 980 children to receive free books in the mail,” Obermiller said. “Registered children receive ‘The Little Engine that Could’ their first month and then an age-appropriate book mailed directly to their house every month until they turn 5 years old.”

Currently, any child under the age of 5 residing in the 32043 and 32073 Zip codes is eligible to register.

If anyone is interested in donating, it costs $26 to provide one child with books for a year. Click here for those interested in donating.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Clay County# Middleburg# RideOut Elementary# Dolly Parton# Kelly Clarkson Show

Comments / 0

Published by

Accredited journalist with experience covering a wide range of stories consisting of breaking news, city and county government, crime and courts, feature stories and local interest. Facebook Bulletin writer, reporter; The Learning Curve. Twitter: @zoeyfields0

Jacksonville, FL
1213 followers

More from Zoey Fields

Clay County, FL

Clay County School Board acknowledges award, contest-winning students

Several students within the Clay County District Schools were recognized during Thursday’s school board meeting for different achievements they have earned throughout the school year.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Fugitive Friday: 26-year-old man wanted in Clay County for obstructing justice, criminal mischief

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday” case. The Clay County Sheriff's Office asks the community for help each Friday in tracking down a wanted fugitive in the county.Photo byClay County Sheriff's Office.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

‘Inappropriate material in libraries’ still a topic of discussion at Clay County school board meeting

The Thursday night Clay County school board meeting took on a familiar tone when the ongoing debate over parental rights to challenge library books was again brought up during the time set aside for public comments.

Read full story
4 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County solid waste facilities closed during Christmas holiday

All solid waste facilities in Clay County, including Rosemary Hill, will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24 and Sunday, Dec. 25, County Environmental Services announced Thursday. The closures are to allow for Environmental Service Employees to be with their families during the holiday weekend, they said in a Facebook post.

Read full story
Fleming Island, FL

Free event celebrates opening of new Baptist Clay Medical Campus with food trucks, giveaways, tours

The Baptist Clay Medical Campus in Fleming Island is hosting an event where guests can tour the new facility, get food from local vendors and win giveaways. The event previews the grand opening of the new hospital set for mid-December, a Baptist spokesperson said. Guests and Clay County residents can attend for free from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1747 Baptist Clay Drive in Fleming Island.

Read full story
Middleburg, FL

Update: Missing 15-year-old Middleburg boy found, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says

The Clay County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that missing 15-year-old boy Jaquez "JJ" Jones has been found and is said. The sheriff's office asked the community’s help locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Read full story
9 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park man arrested for domestic violence after being found hiding in closet, deputies say

An Orange Park man was arrested Thursday on charges of domestic battery and resisting officers, deputies said. At approximately 3:28 a.m., Thursday, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1600 block of Canopy Oaks Drive in Orange Park in reference to a battery.

Read full story
2 comments
Middleburg, FL

Middleburg man arrested after threatening to kill law enforcement, deputies say

A Middleburg man was arrested Sunday after threatening to kill law enforcement and misusing 9-1-1, deputies said. Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to Bluegrass Avenue in reference to a 9-1-1 hangup call for service made at approximately 2:51 a.m. Sunday, the arrest report said.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Deputies: Orange Park man resisted arrest after high-speed chase along Madison Avenue, faces 5 felony charges

An Orange Park man was arrested Tuesday and now faces five felony charges and two misdemeanors, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. Deputies were conducting a “proactive patrol” in the 400 block of Jefferson Avenue in Orange Park at approximately 2:30 a.m. when they saw a white Toyota Tundra pickup that went past the stop sign and stop bar at Harrison Avenue and Polk Avenue, the arrest report said.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

State Rep. Sam Garrison asks public to attend Clay County hearing on state, local issues

Florida Rep. Sam Garrison, chairman of the Clay County legislative delegation, is holding a meeting for the purpose of hearing public testimony on state issues and the consideration of local bills.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies say

A St. Petersburg woman was arrested in Orange Park on Saturday and faces charges of trespassing, possession of controlled substances without a prescription, possession of paraphernalia, trafficking in fentanyl and possession of burglary tools, deputies said.

Read full story
Keystone Heights, FL

Keystone Heights man arrested for grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies say

A Keystone Heights man was arrested Sunday on charges of grand theft auto, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.

Read full story
Fleming Island, FL

Fleming Island motorcyclist pronounced dead after accident on I-295, Florida Highway Patrol says

A 67-year-old motorcyclist from Fleming Island was killed Sunday afternoon after a crash on Interstate 295, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. A Fleming Island man died due to a motorcycle accident on I-295 Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.Photo byGetty Images.

Read full story
2 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville man arrested for trespassing at Orange Park business, deputies say

A Jacksonville man was arrested Thursday on charges of trespassing and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, deputies said. According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to At Home, a home and decor department store located at 1919 Wells Road in Orange Park, at approximately 9:13 p.m. Thursday in reference to trespassing.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Free holiday movie night for Clay County residents in the Historic Triangle

A free holiday movie night will be held in the Clay County historic Triangle Courtyard on Saturday, Dec. 10 for families, children and residents. Holiday movie night is sponsored by the Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller's Office and Archives Division Center.Photo byClay County Government.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Motorist Alert: 4 road projects to begin soon in Clay County

Four road projects are scheduled to begin as soon as the week of Dec. 5, weather and supply permitting, Clay County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said. Clay County road project updates are given at the start of each work week.Photo byFlorida Department of Transportation.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspension

Curbside collection of recyclables will resume on Monday, Dec. 5, for the unincorporated areas of Clay County and the City of Keystone Heights. Residents will need two separate recycling bins at their homes prior to the Dec. 5 resumption date, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

‘Explore Animals at the Parks’ educational series offered in Clay County

Clay County Parks and Recreation is partnering with Clay County Public Libraries to bring more activities into community parks and recreation facilities. Part of the effort includes the “Explore Animals” series.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes third arrest in series of catalytic converter thefts

A third man has been arrested in relation to a series of catalytic converter thefts in Clay and Duval County.Photo byGetty Images. A third man was arrested Tuesday in relation to a series of catalytic converter thefts in Clay and Duval counties, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies say.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy