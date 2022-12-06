Fleming Island motorcyclist pronounced dead after accident on I-295, Florida Highway Patrol says

A 67-year-old motorcyclist from Fleming Island was killed Sunday afternoon after a crash on Interstate 295, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

According to the crash report, the man was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on the I-295 entrance ramp from Butler Boulevard in Jacksonville around 3:23 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the motorcycle crossed inside the shoulder and crashed into a concrete barrier, which caused the bike to overturn and throw the motorcyclist off.

The driver was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The name of the driver has not been released yet.