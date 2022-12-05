Jacksonville man arrested for trespassing at Orange Park business, deputies say

A Jacksonville man was arrested Thursday on charges of trespassing and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, deputies said.

According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to At Home, a home and decor department store located at 1919 Wells Road in Orange Park, at approximately 9:13 p.m. Thursday in reference to trespassing.

A Jacksonville man is in Clay County Jail after trespassing an Orange Park business and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana. Photo by Getty Images

Upon arrival, deputies located one person inside the men’s restroom. The man was identified as Alejandro Moreno, 44, of Jacksonville.

Moreno refused to leave and was taken into custody and escorted outside, the arrest report said. It is noted in the report that Moreno was previously issued a trespass warning on Nov. 30, 2022, from the same business.

A search was performed on Moreno’s body and belongings. Inside his backpack, deputies found a glass jar containing a large amount of a green, leafy substance which yielded a positive test result for marijuana, the arrest report said.

Moreno was transported to the Clay County Jail and his bond is set at $7,505.