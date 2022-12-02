Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspension

Zoey Fields

Curbside collection of recyclables will resume on Monday, Dec. 5, for the unincorporated areas of Clay County and the City of Keystone Heights.

Residents will need two separate recycling bins at their homes prior to the Dec. 5 resumption date, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cBxBR_0jVJNrXu00
Clay County curbside recycling will resume Monday, Dec. 5.Photo byGetty Images

One bin is for dry paper products such as newspapers, books, junk mail, shredded paper and flattened corrugated cardboard cut into 2’ x 3’ pieces, Winter said.

The second bin is for rinsed containers including plastic and glass bottles and jars, aluminum and steel cans, and cartons and juice boxes.

Residents can expect their curbside recycling to be picked up on the same day their yard trash is picked up, Winter said.

Click here to find residential recycling collection pick-up dates, or select “Curbside Collection” from the County Environmental Services home page at “Garbage and Recycling” under the “Community tab.”

Residents can also file reports or receive alerts through the new Clay County platform and mobile device application, Clay Connected.

Curbside recycling was suspended in 2021 due to a national shortage of commercially licensed drivers. County commissioners approved rebates to account for the recycling suspension.

Waste Management now has the required number of drivers needed to service all Clay County routes.

Bins can be requested online through the Clay Connected service request platform on the county's website homepage and on the Garbage and Recycling webpage.

Bins can also be requested by calling Environmental Services at (904) 284-6374.

Residents in the City of Keystone Heights should call Waste Management at (904) 695-0500 to request bins.

Waste Management will continue to service the seven temporary recycling drop-off sites through Dec. 18, 2022, Winter said. The temporary containers will be removed on Dec. 19.

Temporary Drop-off Locations:

  • Fleming Island Library, 1895 Town Center Blvd., Fleming Island, open sunrise to sunset
  • Oakleaf Community Park, 3979 Plantation Oaks Blvd, Orange Park, open sunrise to sunset
  • Ronnie Van Zant Park, 2760 Sandridge Road, Green Cove Springs, open sunrise to sunset
  • Sunrise Park, 7933 Sunrise Blvd, Keystone Heights, open sunrise to sunset
  • Walter Odum Park, 450 Parkwood Drive, Orange Park, open sunrise to sunset
  • Former Kingsley Lake Volunteer Fire Station, 6343 Seminole Street, open sunrise to sunset
  • Omega Park, 4317 CR 218, Middleburg, open sunrise to sunset

Residents can continue to take advantage of permanent drop-off sites, which will not be impacted by the resumption of recycling services.

Permanent Drop-off Locations:

  • Clay Hill Environmental Convenience Center, 5869 CR 218, Middleburg, open Thursday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Doctor's Inlet Environmental Convenience Center, 288 Sleepy Hollow Road, Middleburg, open Thursday through Saturday., 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Keystone Heights Environmental Convenience Center, 5505 CR 214, Keystone Heights, open Thursday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Long Bay Environmental Convenience Center, 1589 Long Bay Road, Middleburg, open Thursday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility, 3545 Rosemary Hill Road, Green Cove Springs, open Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Certain items should not be placed in recycling bins because they are considered hazardous or can damage sorting equipment. Items not accepted in the recycling program include:

  • Medical sharps (such as needles and syringes)
  • Plastic bags
  • Styrofoam
  • Chemical containers
  • Broken glass, window glass, or mirrors
  • Aluminum foil
  • Clothes hangers

