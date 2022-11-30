Orange Park man sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for possession of child sex abuse images

An Orange Park man was sentenced to six years in federal prison Wednesday for receiving child sex abuse images, according to the Middle District of Florida’s United States Attorney’s Office.

Charles LeLande Boston, 32, of Orange Park was arrested Aug. 12, 2021, and pleaded guilty on July 28, 2022.

United States District Judge Brian J. Davis sentenced Orange Park's Charles LeLande Boston to six years in federal prison Wednesday. Photo by Getty Images

In addition to his prison sentence, Boston was ordered to serve a five-year term of supervised release and must register as a sex offender, ordered by United States District Judge Brian J. Davis. Additionally, Boston was ordered to pay $23,000 in restitution to the victims of his offense.

According to court documents, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office conducted an online investigation on a file-sharing network for files containing materials depicting the sexual abuse of children.

In January, March and April of 2021, a Clay County Sheriff’s Office detective connected with a computer that had files depicting the sexual abuse of children available for sharing over the internet.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at Boston’s residence and confirmed the computer belonged to him. An examination of the device revealed a folder of downloaded files from the internet containing approximately 80 files of the sexual abuse of children, investigators said.

“Sexual predators who victimize children have no place in our society or in our communities,” said Homeland Security Investigations Jacksonville Assistant Special Agent in Charge K. Jim Phillips. “Thanks to our outstanding partnership with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, we were able to stop another pedophile from targeting our children.”

It is another case brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The initiative is led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.