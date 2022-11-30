FDLE still investigating April officer-involved shooting in Orange Park

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) continues to investigate a Clay County Sheriff’s officer-involved shooting incident that occurred around 8:45 p.m. on April 27, 2022, in Orange Park.

Sheriff Michelle Cook said the incident started as a family disturbance at an Orange Park home. A man fled from the home and led the Clay County Sheriff’s Office on a car chase down Blanding Boulevard.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement leads all Clay County Sheriff's Office-involved shooting investigations. Photo by Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Deputies stopped the man in his PT Cruiser at the intersection of Blanding Boulevard and Filmore Road near the Wawa gas station in Orange Park. Video footage submitted by a News4Jax viewer shows a Clay County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle performing a PIT maneuver on the man’s vehicle (a tactic used by law enforcement to force a fleeing vehicle to abruptly turn 180 degrees, forcing them to a stop).

The video footage shows roughly five Clay County Sheriff’s Office vehicles assisting with the pursuit. Several gunshot rounds can be heard seconds after the forced PIT maneuver. The fleeing male was shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

No deputies were injured in the pursuit, Cook said.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Deputy Andrew Ford said that some of the officers were originally placed on administrative leave. The current work status of officers involved in the incident is not being released at this time, he said.

The man’s name, and whether or not he was armed, are not being released at this time, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Due to the status of the “active investigation,” the Florida Department of Law Enforcement won’t release files such as incident reports.

It is Clay County Sheriff’s Office protocol to ask the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to handle all officer-involved shooting incidents and investigations. The investigation is ongoing per a Nov. 30 update from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office records department.