Clay County government launches new app for residents to report issues, receive alerts

Zoey Fields

Clay County officials are launching a new “Clay Connected” platform to help residents stay connected with local government, make service requests and report problems.

Clay Connected is a new mobile app and online service request platform developed for Clay County residents. Residents can easily report an issue like a missed collection service, or a pothole or make a request for recycling bins through the app and online platform.

The new Clay County app helps keep residents up-to-date and submit requests.Photo byClay County Government

Users can also get information on a variety of county services, departments and opportunities within the county.

Click here to be taken to the Clay Connected webpage.

Once on the page, users can search by keyword, or click the “Browse Knowledgebase” tab to find more information on the subject of animals, general, parks and recreation, public works, streets or waste, trash and disposal.

“The goal of the platform is to raise the bar regarding customer service in Clay County and give residents a way to stay connected to their local government and services,” Clay County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said. “The new platform will help them get the information and help they need at their fingertips.”

Clay Connected requests are not monitored on a 24/7 basis and are addressed during regular business hours. Residents should not use the platform or app for emergencies.

If a Clay County resident has an emergency, they should call 9-1-1, Winter said.

To download the app on a cell phone or tablet, visit the App Store (iPhone) or Google Play (Android) and type “Clay Connected.” The app decal is the Clay County government logo.

Published by

Zoey Fields

