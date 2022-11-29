Orange Park woman arrested on Thanksgiving for battery on family member, deputies say

An Orange Park woman was arrested on Thanksgiving for three counts of resisting law enforcement, domestic battery and possession of marijuana, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.

According to the arrest report, deputies responded to a call referencing a disturbance in the 1700 block of Canopy Oaks Drive in Orange Park at approximately 4:29 p.m. Thursday. Responding deputies called for backup and, upon arrival, the assisting deputies saw Nicole Gil, 22, of Orange Park was already detained in the back of a patrol vehicle.

An Orange Park woman was arrested on Thanksgiving after resisting law enforcement and battery on a family member. Photo by Getty Images

Deputies went to move Gil from one patrol vehicle to another and she became increasingly combative, the arrest report said. She put her leg in between the door jam and began kicking at assisting deputies.

One deputy attempted to grab Gil’s heel to place her in the vehicle and, in doing so, she kicked his wrist and he felt an immediate “pop,” he said.

The victim, a male family member, told deputies that he and Gil had been in an argument and she became physically aggressive. He showed deputies a bite mark on his left finger, allegedly from Gil, the arrest report said.

Deputies returned to Gil who was continually cursing and refusing to comply with law enforcement orders, the arrest report said. Deputies began searching Gil, despite her throwing herself against the patrol car to avoid being touched. On her, they found a green leafy substance which yielded positive results for marijuana, the arrest report said.

Once Gil seemed to be cooperative, deputies put her in the patrol car and she spat in one of the deputies’ faces, the arrest report said. She was eventually detained and transported to Clay County Jail.

Her bond is set at $9,013.