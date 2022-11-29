Middleburg man arrested Thanksgiving evening for strangulation, resisting arrest, deputies say

A Middleburg man was arrested Thanksgiving evening for domestic battery by strangulation and resisting law enforcement, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.

According to the arrest report, deputies arrived on scene Thursday evening at approximately 6:20 p.m. in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, they made contact with Robert Hall, 52, of Middleburg and a female victim.

A Middleburg man was arrested on Thanksgiving for attempted strangulation and resisting law enforcement. Photo by Getty Images

The victim told deputies that she and Hall had gotten into an argument and he grabbed her by the neck and began to squeeze, she said. The victim said she lost her ability to breathe and had red marks on her neck that aligned with the story she told deputies, the arrest report said.

Hall was placed into handcuffs but became uncooperative when deputies attempted to fasten the seatbelt of the patrol car onto him, the arrest report said. Hall continued to bridge his body against the seat so that deputies could not buckle him, they said.

Hall was removed from the car and placed against the side of the vehicle and began complaining of chest pain, the arrest report said. Clay County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and Hall was transported to HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital for treatment, deputies said.

He has been medically cleared and transported to the Clay County Jail. His bond is set at $7,505.