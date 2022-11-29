Orange Park man arrested after attacking female victim on Thanksgiving Day, deputies say

An Orange Park man was arrested Sunday for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. The incident occurred Thanksgiving evening.

An Orange Park man is in Clay County Jail after attacking a female victim with a pocket knife on Thanksgiving. Photo by Getty Images

According to the arrest report, on Thursday, Nov. 24, Greg Cabrera, 65, of Orange Park attacked a female victim with a pocketknife while she was sitting in the living room chair, she told deputies.

The victim was able to get away and ran to a neighbor’s home, she said. She completed a sworn written statement and deputies observed a small cut on the back side of her left hand and a cut on her right forearm.

Deputies made contact with Cabrera on Sunday and he told deputies there was nothing wrong and that he and the victim were “just arguing,” the arrest report said. Cabrera was read his Miranda Rights, then he refused to speak with deputies. He did not complete a sworn written statement, the arrest report said.

Cabrera was placed in handcuffs and transported to the Clay County Jail. His bond is set at $25,006.