Clay County residents asked for input on Clay Community Transportation

Clay County residents are invited to a combined Clay Community Transportation and Jacksonville Transportation Authority meeting where they can provide input on service improvements for the future of transportation in the county.

The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Fleming Island Library,1895 Town Center Boulevard.

Clay County residents have the opportunity to contribute to Clay Community Transportation survey and meeting. Photo by Clay County Government

Those who attend will have the opportunity to provide input on the Clay Community Transportation (CCT) and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) Clay County 2022 Transportation Study Update.

Input will be used to help the team identify service improvements for the future of transportation in Clay County, Clay County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

During the meeting, representatives will give a presentation and exhibits will be available to view. Following the presentation, staff will be available to discuss the project and attendees will have the opportunity to provide comments.

Click here to register to join the meeting virtually.

“The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is spearheading the series of public and stakeholder meetings,” Clay County Communications Coordinator Laura Christmas said. “We are supporting the entity's efforts to improve public transportation in Clay County. We also posted a link to the JTA's survey that we'd like residents to take on our Facebook Page.”

Click here to take the survey.

Additional comments and questions may be submitted to jnorsworthy@jtafla.com. Future opportunities to provide input will be made available.