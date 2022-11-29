Update: Oakleaf High School students evacuated to football field due to odor from sewage trap

Oakleaf High School students and faculty were evacuated to the football field Tuesday morning at approximately 8:23 a.m. due to an old sewage trap causing an odor on campus, Clay County District Schools Coordinator of Communications Terri Dennis said.

An old sewage trap's odor caused Oakleaf High School students and faculty to evacuate to the football field Tuesday morning. Photo by Oakleaf High School

The school’s principal, Matthew Boyack, used the Oakleaf Facebook page to update parents.

“We have currently evacuated students and staff to the football stadium due to an undetermined smell on campus. Clay County Fire and Rescue has come out and assessed the situation. They found no indications of any gas leak,” he wrote. “County maintenance personnel are currently on the scene to investigate a possible septic situation. I'll keep you updated of any developments. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we err on the side of caution”

According to various comments on the post, high school students were allowed to leave the school’s campus with proof of permission from their parents or guardians.

“Students and teachers are currently heading back into the building now,” Dennis said at approximately 9:19 a.m. “Our district maintenance staff is working to rectify the situation and have brought in air handlers to help with the smell.”

Students who left campus are not required to return and will have an excused absence for the day, Dennis said.