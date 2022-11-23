Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free event

The Keystone Heights Airport is celebrating its 80th anniversary on Saturday Dec. 3 as it is one of the 43 airfields from World War II built as a support field for Camp Blanding.

The Dec. 3 celebration is a free event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with several activities planned, airport manager Maria Searcy said.

The public is invited to a free event Saturday, Dec. 3 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Keystone Heights Airport. Photo by Keystone Airport

The event will have an opening ceremony with a skydiving team from SkyDive Palatka who will deliver the U.S. flag. Local musician Stephen Quinn will perform the National Anthem upon the flag’s delivery, she said.

Keystone Heights High’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) will be participating in the flag ceremony. A classic car show, helicopter display and military museum items from Camp Blanding will also be available for guests to interact with.

The event will include seven vintage military aircraft, such as a TBM Avenger, B25, T34, T33 and a Steer Man, Searcy said.

The airport event will also feature a Touch-a-Truck event, Funtastic Fire Brigade’s Jambulance and free plane rides for children ages 8 to 17, she said.

Families can also partake in tours of P3 planes and a demonstration performed by the Cloud Buster RC Club. The event will have food vendors and live music played by the Keystone Community Band.

The airport anticipates more than 3,000 people will attend.

“Though the celebration is to celebrate the airport’s 80th anniversary, it is also a way to give back to the community,” Searcy said. “We want to be able to help educate our community about aviation and what a local airport brings to the economic value for our local businesses. Also, educating our youth, so that they can see what they have in their backyard and maybe be inspired by aviation as a career for them.”

Keystone Heights Airport is one of 43 airfields from World War II and it was established in 1942 by the U.S. Army Air Corps. The airfield was built as a support field for Camp Blanding and home to the Army Air Forces School of Applied Tactics (AAFSAT).

In February 1945, the airfield was deemed inactive by the AAFSAT and it was not until 1947 that it was deeded over to the city of Keystone Heights, Searcy said.