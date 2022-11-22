Clay County Sheriff’s Office ‘Explorer Program’ applications open, Nov. 30 deadline

Registration for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Winter Academy is open and the deadline to apply is Nov. 30.

The “Explorer” program is a free program dedicated to helping youth within the community learn about the work that the Clay County Sheriff’s Office does each day.

The program provides educational training for youth and young adults between the ages of 14 to 21 on the purposes, mission and objectives of law enforcement.

Clay County Sheriff's Office "Explorers" have the chance to train like a deputy through the program. Photo by Clay County Sheriff's Office

Activities include community service projects, career orientation experiences and leadership opportunities. Explorers will have the opportunity to train like a deputy in scenarios like traffic stops and crisis interventions.

Click here to access the application form and learn about the program requirements.

“While the number of sheriff’s office employees who were Explorers is not tracked, I believe we have at least 15 to 20 previous Explorers from here or from another agency,” Explorer Coordinator Deputy Eva Solis said. “These positions range from directors, HR managers, narcotics, deputies, sergeants, detectives, public service aides and finance and staff assistants.”

This program runs throughout the year including summer and most breaks. Explorers can start as early as 14 years old and age out at 21 years old, she said. Explorers selected will meet with deputies on a weekly basis in various locations throughout the county.

Applicants will be notified of their acceptance into the program on a first come first serve basis before Dec. 19 once they complete the application process.

To learn more about the program, reach out to Deputy Solis at esolis@claysheriff.com.