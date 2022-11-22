Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State Championship

Three Clay County high schools ranked in the top three spots after traveling to Fort Lauderdale for FMBC Marching Band State Championships on Nov. 19 and 20.

Fleming Island High School and Oakleaf High School competed in the Class 4A championship. Fleming Island finished third in the state and Oakleaf, in the same class, finished second. Orange Park High School competed in the Class 2A championship and placed second, Clay County District Schools Communications Coordinator Terri Dennis said.

Oakleaf Knights Marching Band pose with their 2nd place banner after the Class 4A Marching Band State Championship. Photo by Oakleaf Knights Marching Band Facebook

Additionally, Middleburg High School competed in the Class 1A championship and ranked 10th overall.

The Florida Marching Band Championships was established in 1997 as the Florida Marching Band Coalition, the vision of founder Jon Kersten and his family, according to FMBC’s webpage .

The organization was created to provide a first-class, consistent and engaging competitive experience for Florida’s high school marching bands, the website says.

“We seek to inspire all those within the activity to recognize, appreciate, and grow from their experiences as they interact with some of the finest and most progressive marching bands in the country,” the website reads.

The FMBC provides a consistent and educationally-based evaluation system that rewards growth and excellence in technical and expressive achievement through the use of a standardized set of evaluation criteria.

According to the Oakleaf Knights Marching Band Facebook post, students had a 28-hour-long day start to finish after traveling to Fort Lauderdale for the championships.

“Shout outs to Orange Park High, Fleming Island High, and Oakleaf High for their outstanding performances! What an amazing way to represent Clay County!!” the post reads.