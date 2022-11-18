Kayak Bass Fishing comes to Clay County

Clay County Director of Tourism Kimberly Morgan announced Thursday that Kayak Bass Fishing is coming to Clay County in the fall of 2023 due to a new partnership with the Kayak Bass Fishing brand, Clay County Tourism and Airstream Ventures.

“Clay County will host a season-long tournament where participants will take part in a culmination event with a chance to win prizes and qualify for some of the top purses ever awarded,” Morgan said.

Kayak Bass Fishing is coming to Clay County in partnership with airstream ventures. Clay County Tourism

Since 2009, Kayak Bass Fishing has hosted competitors from Mexico, Canada and nearly every American state, Morgan said. Additionally, Kayak Bass Fishing organized the first-ever national championship at Kentucky Lake in 2016 and in 2019 co-hosted the first-ever kayak fishing tournament with a national boat series, the KBF-FLW Cup, she said.

“We are so excited to partner with Clay County to combine one of our most prestigious kayak fishing tournament series championships with a world-class fishery and destination,” Founder of Kayak Bass Fishing Chad Hoover said. “Our goal is to showcase Clay County as a true fishing destination to fishermen all over the U.S. Through our mediums, we will work with Clay County and Airstream Ventures to create a major economic impact that is felt 12 months a year.”

In addition to the event and actual fishing by participants, Kayak Bass Fishing and Clay County will join in marketing efforts through video marketing and with bass fishing influencers talking about how Clay County is a fishing hotbed, Morgan said. There will also be specials created on Kayak Bass Fishing’s national television deals.

“We are looking forward to working with Kayak Bass Fishing to generate some positive attention and room nights for our destinations,” said Clay County Commissioner and Tourist Development Council Chairman Mike Cella. “KBF strives to creatively grow the sport by expanding the tournament purse, using various social platform contests and the tournament itself.”