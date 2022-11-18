Middleburg man arrested for 6 false identities, deputies say

A Middleburg man was arrested Wednesday for false identification information, deputies said. It was discovered that the man has been in possession of six fraudulent identities in the state of Florida.

Christopher Daragjati, 33, of Middleburg was using different identities to open various accounts for personal gain, the arrest report said. The victims were unaware their identities were being used without their consent.

A Middleburg man was arrested Wednesday for creating or using a fictitious personal identity. Getty Images

According to the arrest report, between the dates of March 11, 2022 and March 15, 2022, Daragjati rented a pressure washer and battery from Sunbelt Rental on Blanding Boulevard at a combined cost of $7,210.

On March 15, 2022, Daragjati went to Free Cash Pawn in Jacksonville and pawned the pressure washer and an I-MOP receiving a total of $1,425 for both items, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.

Daragjati accepted the money under one of his six false identities.

Christopher Daragjati Clay County Sheriff's Office

Contact was made with a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Property Recovery detective who responded to Free Cash Pawn to place a hold on the stolen items, the report said.

The man whose name was used at the pawn shop actually lives in Louisville, Kentucky. He was contacted and confirmed his identity, deputies said. Investigators were able to find Daragjati’s home by running a search on the false name. The home address listed was in the 1800 block of Cherry Creek Way in Middleburg.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, deputies assisted Homeland Security and the U.S. Secret Service in executing a search warrant at Daragjati’s home. He was arrested for fraud and not redelivering the rented equipment as well as fraud impersonation. Daragjati was transported to Clay County Jail. It was also discovered that he has an active arrest warrant for a similar case, deputies said. His bond is set at $315,012.

Daragjati’s next hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 12 in Clay County Courtroom 12.