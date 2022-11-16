Update: Middleburg missing man has been located

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office issued a Purple Alert Wednesday at approximately 1:14 p.m. asking the community for help locating a 30-year-old male from Middleburg.
Jeremy Logan Gartenbus, 30, of Middleburg, was located in Jacksonville Beach and is safe, according to an update via the SaferWatch app.
Those with information on missing persons or crime leads, contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 904-264-6512, or by submitting a tip through the SaferWatch app.
