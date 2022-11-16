Tynes Elementary School project to be on display in New Mexico museum

Zoey Fields

Clay County school district’s Tynes Elementary military-connected program created a quilt in 2019 to honor the service and sacrifices of veterans. The quilt has been gifted as a display to the Museum of the American Military Family & Learning Center in New Mexico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CuDuq_0jD88cDR00
The Poppy Quilt will now be on display in the New Mexico museum for years to come, Dennis said.Clay County District Schools

The program, Anchored4Life club, is a peer-to-peer club that connects students while building transition and resiliency skills, Clay County District Schools Communication Coordinator Terri Dennis said.

The club provides opportunities for peers to enhance social skills, learn leadership skills, build character and improve self-esteem. They engage in school-wide and community projects.

“Last year, we teamed up with the Student Council to support a food drive,” she said. “This year we are making cards for our deployed military which will be distributed worldwide by the USO. The Anchored 4 Life Program has been adopted by many schools throughout Clay County.”

Anchored4Life created “The Poppy Quilt” in 2019 after reading the book, “The Poppy Lady,” by Barbara Walsh about the World War I battle that took place on Flanders Field in Belgium.

“Moina Belle Michael, a schoolteacher from Georgia, single-handedly launched a national campaign to commemorate the memory of those who were lost by making the poppy flower a national symbol,” Dennis said. “In honor of Moina Belle Michael’s legacy and the brave soldiers who were lost, our Tynes Tigers created a paper quilt to honor their memory.”

The quilt has been housed at Tynes Elementary since its creation, however, now it will be moved to New Mexico where it will be on display in the Museum of the American Military Family & Learning Center.

“We are hoping it will make its way to New Mexico and be hanging in the museum by December of this year,” Dennis said. “Circe Woessner, the museum's director, promises to send us pictures.”

Tynes Elementary is home to over 200 military families.

“The school supports families through deployments and moves, as well as the emotional effects of family separations,” Dennis said.

Click here to learn more about Tynes Elementary School.

Click here for more information about the New Mexico Museum of the American Military Family & Learning Center.

