Orange Park man arrested for aggravated assault, possession of firearm as a known felon

An Orange Park man was arrested Sunday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, deputies said.

According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called at approximately 10:05 a.m. in reference to a threat. The caller said there was someone inside their home threatening people with a firearm and that all the victims were barricading themselves in a bedroom.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Michael Atkins, 38, of Orange Park, standing in front of the home. Deputies asked if Atkins knew anything about someone at the residence with a gun or making threats.

Another man came to the front door visibly shaking and appearing in fear, deputies said. They asked the man where the person with the gun was and he pointed to Atkins.

Deputies placed Atkins in handcuffs, patted him down for weapons and he was placed in the back seat of a patrol vehicle while deputies investigated inside the home, the arrest report said.

The male victim told deputies he came downstairs and saw Atkins speaking with a different victim while holding a handgun that appeared to be a “Glock 19,” he said. He asked Atkins and the other victim what was going on, when Atkins turned and pointed the firearm at him. The victim ran to his upstairs room with Atkins chasing after him, he said.

The victim locked himself in the room and called to report the incident. Atkins came back after a few minutes and began kicking and pushing on the door, he said. He forced entry into the room and began a verbal altercation with the victim.

Atkins threw the victim’s phone onto the ground as well as threw a drink across the room, the report said.

Some of the victim’s statements have been removed from the arrest report. It is unknown how the victim knows Atkins.

Deputies observed an empty black pistol holder sitting on the side of a table next to the bed. The victim told deputies he was in fear for his life and believed Atkins was going to kill him, the arrest report said.

The handgun was located behind the living room couch and Atkins was asked multiple times to explain how the incident took place and how he became in possession of the firearm. Atkins refused to speak about the incident, continuously changing the conversation, deputies said.

During the course of the investigation, deputies learned that Atkins is a convicted felon with six total felony convictions with the most recent being April 8, 2013 in Clay County for possession of narcotics with the intent to sell, according to the arrest report.

Atkins was placed under arrest and transported to the Clay County Jail. His bond is set at $100,006.