Clay County government buildings will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving holiday

Zoey Fields

All Clay County government buildings will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving.

Closures will include the County Administration Building and Public Works Department, Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office, Clay County Courthouse, Property Appraiser, Tax Collector, Supervisor of Elections and Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Administration Offices.

Clay County government buildings will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving holiday.

Offices will reopen and resume scheduled hours on Monday, November 28, Clay County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

Early county office closures on Wednesday, Nov. 23, may vary, she said.

The Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility and all Environmental Convenience Centers will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and there will be no curbside collection on that day.

On Friday, Nov. 25, the scale house, and Environmental Convenience Centers will be open during regular hours, and curbside collection will resume.

Residents whose regular pickup is on Thursday will receive pickup services the Friday after Thanksgiving. Residents whose regular pickup is on Friday will receive pickup service the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Winter said.

All Clay County Library Branches will close on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 5 p.m. and will not reopen until Saturday, Nov. 26, at 9 a.m. No materials will be due during the closures.

Camp Chowenwaw Park will be open for day use and overnight camping during the Thanksgiving holiday. For information and reservations, call 904-529-8058.

Clay County Animal Services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. The shelter will reopen on Saturday, November 26, at 11 a.m.

Click here to be taken to the Clay County government website.

