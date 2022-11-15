Clay County District Schools hiring on the spot at job fair Nov. 29

Zoey Fields

Clay County District Schools is hosting an in-person job fair Tuesday, Nov. 29 for instructional and support positions within the district.

The event will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Teacher Training Center at Fleming Island High School, 2233 Village Square Parkway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UBmpU_0jBV3CgS00
The Clay County District Schools job fair will allow interviewees to be hired on the spot.Clay County District Schools

The school district has 28 instructional positions open and two counselor positions that are evenly divided between different schools, Clay County District Schools Coordinator of Communications Terri Dennis said.

Below are the number of vacancies throughout different departments in the Clay County school district. Those who attend the job fair will be interviewed and, potentially, hired on the spot, Dennis said, pending a background check.

“We encourage people to bring their high school diploma or equivalent, or college transcripts” she said.

  • Elementary teachers - 13 openings
  • School Counselors - 2 openings
  • Secondary English Language Arts - 5 openings
  • Secondary Reading - 3 openings
  • Secondary Math & Science - 4 openings
  • Secondary Family & Consumer Science - 1 opening

Non-instructional positions:

  • Cafeteria assistants
  • Classroom assistants
  • Bus drivers
  • Bus monitors

Click here for more information about employment with Clay County District Schools.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Clay County# Schools# Job Fair# Employment# Fleming Island

Comments / 1

Published by

Accredited journalist with experience covering a wide range of stories consisting of breaking news, city and county government, crime and courts, feature stories and local interest. Facebook Bulletin writer, reporter; The Learning Curve. Twitter: @zoeyfields0

Jacksonville, FL
1065 followers

More from Zoey Fields

Clay County, FL

Clay County District Schools asks for community feedback on new district plan

Clay County District Schools is asking residents to fill out a survey for community input as they begin a strategic planning process that will shape and guide the future direction for the school district.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Kayak Bass Fishing comes to Clay County

Clay County Director of Tourism Kimberly Morgan announced Thursday that Kayak Bass Fishing is coming to Clay County in the fall of 2023 due to a new partnership with the Kayak Bass Fishing brand, Clay County Tourism and Airstream Ventures.

Read full story
Middleburg, FL

Middleburg man arrested for 6 false identities, deputies say

A Middleburg man was arrested Wednesday for false identification information, deputies said. It was discovered that the man has been in possession of six fraudulent identities in the state of Florida.

Read full story
5 comments
Middleburg, FL

Update: Middleburg missing man has been located

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office issued a Purple Alert Wednesday at approximately 1:14 p.m. asking the community for help locating a 30-year-old male from Middleburg. Jeremy Logan Gartenbus, 30, of Middleburg, was located in Jacksonville Beach and is safe, according to an update via the SaferWatch app.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Tynes Elementary School project to be on display in New Mexico museum

Clay County school district’s Tynes Elementary military-connected program created a quilt in 2019 to honor the service and sacrifices of veterans. The quilt has been gifted as a display to the Museum of the American Military Family & Learning Center in New Mexico.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park man arrested for aggravated assault, possession of firearm as a known felon

An Orange Park man was arrested Sunday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, deputies said. An Orange Park man was arrested Sunday for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm as a known felon.Getty Images.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County government buildings will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving holiday

All Clay County government buildings will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving. Closures will include the County Administration Building and Public Works Department, Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office, Clay County Courthouse, Property Appraiser, Tax Collector, Supervisor of Elections and Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Administration Offices.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Motorist Alert: Henley Road detours due to First Coast Expressway construction announced

As part of the First Coast Expressway (State Road 23) construction, Henley Road between Lake Asbury and Caleb Court will close at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 and reopen by 5 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management ask boaters to avoid waterways due to unsafe conditions

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management are asking boaters to avoid all county waterways due to debris in the water from Tropical Storm Nicole, making it unsafe for boating.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay Electric working to restore residents’ power after Tropical Storm Nicole

The Clay Electric outage map shows residents with current power outages.Clay Electric Co-Op Clay Electric has restored all but 36 power outages in Clay County as of 10 a.m. Friday after 11,000 residents experienced outages Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Significant flooding observed in Clay County; Doctors Lake, St. Johns River, Black Creek from Tropical Storm Nicole

Significant flooding observed in Clay County due to Tropical Storm Nicole.Clay County Government. A Clay County assessment crew observed significant flooding along Doctors Lake, St. Johns River and Black Creek, Emergency Management Deputy Director Mike Ladd said in a Facebook live update Thursday afternoon.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

St. Johns River, Doctors Lake water levels higher than expected due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Flooding seen at Lakeshore on Fleming Island.Clay County Government. Water levels are rising along the St. Johns River and Doctors Lake in Clay County and they are higher than during Hurricane Ian, County Communications Director Laura Christmas said.

Read full story
Middleburg, FL

Clay County alert: 2 traffic lights without power in Middleburg due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Two power lines are down in Middleburg. Treat these intersections like a four-way stop, Emergency Management said.Getty Images. Clay County Emergency Management issued an alert Thursday at approximately 11 a.m. that two intersection traffic lights are down and without power in Middleburg.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County Update: Tropical Storm Nicole to cause wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour

Clay County Emergency Management Deputy Director Mike Ladd said residents can expect sustained winds of up to 50 miles per hour until roughly 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon as Tropical Storm Nicole makes its way through the county.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Tropical Storm Nicole causes more than 11,000 outages in Clay and surrounding counties, Clay Electric reports

Clay Electric reported Thursday morning that they are experiencing more than 11,000 account power outages due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Residents can report outages on the MyClayElectric webpage, or by calling the non-emergency phone line.Clay Electric Co-Op.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operation

An Orange Park man was arrested Thursday for trafficking fentanyl, possession of narcotics without a prescription, resisting officers, driving under the influence and attempting to alter or conceal evidence, according to an arrest report.

Read full story
4 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County recommends evacuation for Zone A in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole; shelters to open Wednesday

A recommended evacuation order was issued Wednesday morning for Clay County Zone A in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole. Zone A is the area surrounding Doctors Lake, consisting of northern Fleming Island and southern Orange Park.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County issues local state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Nicole; residents can get early prescription refills

Clay County Emergency Management Deputy Director Mike Ladd gave live updates via a Facebook Live video Tuesday evening announcing a local state of emergency effective at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County District Schools closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Clay County District schools closed Thursday in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole.Clay County District Schools. Clay County District Schools announced Tuesday night that all schools will be closed Thursday in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday evening.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy