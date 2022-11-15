Clay County District Schools hiring on the spot at job fair Nov. 29

Clay County District Schools is hosting an in-person job fair Tuesday, Nov. 29 for instructional and support positions within the district.

The event will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Teacher Training Center at Fleming Island High School, 2233 Village Square Parkway.

The Clay County District Schools job fair will allow interviewees to be hired on the spot. Clay County District Schools

The school district has 28 instructional positions open and two counselor positions that are evenly divided between different schools, Clay County District Schools Coordinator of Communications Terri Dennis said.

Below are the number of vacancies throughout different departments in the Clay County school district. Those who attend the job fair will be interviewed and, potentially, hired on the spot, Dennis said, pending a background check.

“We encourage people to bring their high school diploma or equivalent, or college transcripts” she said.

Elementary teachers - 13 openings

School Counselors - 2 openings

Secondary English Language Arts - 5 openings

Secondary Reading - 3 openings

Secondary Math & Science - 4 openings

Secondary Family & Consumer Science - 1 opening

Non-instructional positions:

Cafeteria assistants

Classroom assistants

Bus drivers

Bus monitors