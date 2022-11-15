Clay County District Schools hiring on the spot at job fair Nov. 29

Clay County District Schools is hosting an in-person job fair Tuesday, Nov. 29 for instructional and support positions within the district.
The event will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Teacher Training Center at Fleming Island High School, 2233 Village Square Parkway.
The school district has 28 instructional positions open and two counselor positions that are evenly divided between different schools, Clay County District Schools Coordinator of Communications Terri Dennis said.
Below are the number of vacancies throughout different departments in the Clay County school district. Those who attend the job fair will be interviewed and, potentially, hired on the spot, Dennis said, pending a background check.
“We encourage people to bring their high school diploma or equivalent, or college transcripts” she said.
- Elementary teachers - 13 openings
- School Counselors - 2 openings
- Secondary English Language Arts - 5 openings
- Secondary Reading - 3 openings
- Secondary Math & Science - 4 openings
- Secondary Family & Consumer Science - 1 opening
Non-instructional positions:
- Cafeteria assistants
- Classroom assistants
- Bus drivers
- Bus monitors
Click here for more information about employment with Clay County District Schools.
Comments / 1