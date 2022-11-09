Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operation

An Orange Park man was arrested Thursday for trafficking fentanyl, possession of narcotics without a prescription, resisting officers, driving under the influence and attempting to alter or conceal evidence, according to an arrest report.

A fourth arrest was made Thursday in the Lucky 777's drug trafficking operation. Getty Images

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday in a Facebook post that the arrest is related to the Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operation.

The Lucky 777’s is a drug enterprise involving multiple drug dealers who have trafficked more than 12 kilograms of illegal drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl from Mexico into California and Northeast Florida. Some of the trafficking occurred through the U.S. Postal Service.

The drug operation was dubbed “Lucky 777’s” because some of the drugs, in pill form, have a “777” inscription on them — similar to the slot machine-type symbol.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Stephen Adams was traveling north in the 900 block of Blanding Boulevard at approximately 5:09 p.m. Thursday and observed a silver Dodge truck driving in the right lane, swerving in between lanes and almost striking two vehicles.

The vehicle continued northbound, approaching the intersection where traffic was stopping for a red light. While slowing for the red light, the deputy watched the truck strike the curb and continue into the parking lot of Value Pawn, 683 Blanding Blvd.

The deputy activated police lights and the driver of the vehicle, Matthew Alexander, 40, of Orange Park made an abrupt U-turn in the parking lot, then pulled into a parking stall and ran over the barricade which prevented the vehicle from striking the business, the arrest report said.

Matthew Alexander Clay County Sheriff's Office

The deputy made contact with Alexander who had a black folding knife in his lap and was making multiple movements around where he was seated, the report said. It was noted that there was a female passenger in the vehicle. Alexander was told to exit the vehicle, and became argumentative but eventually cooperated.

Alexander’s eyes appeared to be contracted, almost to a pinpoint, the arrest report said. According to law enforcement training, this is commonly caused by a narcotic substance.

Once out of the vehicle, the deputy saw another black folding knife on Alexander’s right hip and a black case with a multi-tool that were both removed for safety purposes, the report said.

While doing a pat down on Alexander, the deputy felt a bulge with a wadded ball and a hard, elongated object in Alexander’s right pocket, according to the arrest report. When asked if the deputy could reach into his pocket, Alexander put his own hand in the pocket and would not remove it.

He began pulling away and the deputy took him to the ground and placed him in handcuffs. Alexander then complained that his left leg, foot and shoulder were injured and that he needed medical attention. Clay County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene for a medical check.

A clear baggie was retrieved from Alexander’s pocket with blue circular pills and a white powdery substance, the arrest report said. The arrest report indicates that the white substance was fentanyl. It does not specify what the blue pills were documented as.

Deputies ran two breathalyzer tests on Alexander, both showed no alcohol was in his system.

Deputies asked Alexander to provide a urine sample, but he refused.

Alexander was charged with drug possession, resisting arrest, driving under the influence of narcotics, and concealing physical evidence, however, the sheriff’s office's Facebook page indicates that Alexander was involved in the Lucky 777’s drug bust .

Alexander is charged with the trafficking of more than four grams of fentanyl.

“Last week Deputy [Stephen] Adams conducted a traffic stop of a car that nearly caused several accidents and drove over a curb into a parking lot at 683 Blanding Blvd,” The Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post reads. “After further investigation and a brief struggle, the suspect driving the car was arrested and taken to jail. The suspect was charged with DUI, trafficking fentanyl, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription, destroying evidence, and resisting without violence.”

Alexander was transported to the Clay County Jail and his bond is set at $268,513.