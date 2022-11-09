Clay County recommends evacuation for Zone A in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole; shelters to open Wednesday

A recommended evacuation order was issued Wednesday morning for Clay County Zone A in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole. Zone A is the area surrounding Doctors Lake, consisting of northern Fleming Island and southern Orange Park.

Clay County Emergency Management Deputy Director Mike Ladd, Sheriff Michelle Cook and school district Superintendent David Broskie gave updates regarding precautions and storm shelters.

Clay County school district buildings will be used as storm shelters and will open at 6 p.m. Wednesday to residents. Those with special needs or electronic medical equipment can report to Lake Asbury Junior High, which functions as the county’s shelter for the special needs population, Broskie said.

Orange Park High School and Keystone Jr./Sr. High School will open at 6 p.m. for all other residents.

Schools are closed Thursday and Friday and all after-school activities have been canceled. However, the “Extended Day” program at elementary schools for afterschool childcare will operate as normal on Thursday, he said.

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday evening, Ladd said. The storm is strengthening with sustained winds of up to 70 miles per hour and is moving southwest at an increased speed of 13 miles per hour.

Clay County residents can expect continued rainfall until Friday totaling three to six inches, Ladd said. Intermittent flooding on the west bank of the St. Johns River is expected and, potentially, along Doctors Inlet.

The north and south prongs of Black Creek are at lower water levels and are not facing a high flood risk, he said, but county officials will continue to monitor the area.

Sheriff Cook said the sheriff’s office will have additional deputies on the street in case of emergency. The sheriff’s office and county offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10, she said.

Cook told residents to watch for fallen trees, power lines and flooded roads.

“If you see fallen trees, power lines sparking or any other life-threatening situation, please call 9-1-1,” she said. Other, less urgent calls can be directed to the Clay County call center at 1-877-252-9362.

“Today is where we have to start looking and appreciating how strong the winds will get,” Ladd said. “This is one of the most significant wind fields and one of the stronger tide cycles we have seen.”

Sandbags will be available starting Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bags will be offered for residents until they are gone or it becomes unsafe for employees to be in the weather conditions, Clay County Communications Director Laura Christmas said.

The county will refill the sites with sand as needed. Residents are limited to 10 bags per person and are required to fill their own bags, she said.

Sandbag locations:

Fleming Island

4387 Lakeshore Dr.

Fleming Island

Green Cove Springs

25 Roderico Avenue

Green Cove Springs

Keystone Heights

Keystone City Hall for bags, and sand will be at Keystone Beach

555 South Lawrence Blvd

Keystone Heights

Orange Park

1086 Fromhart Street

Orange Park

Click here for the county alerts webpage.