Clay County issues local state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Nicole; residents can get early prescription refills

Clay County Emergency Management Deputy Director Mike Ladd gave live updates via a Facebook Live video Tuesday evening announcing a local state of emergency effective at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Nicole is located 450 miles east of West Palm Beach and is moving west at a speed of approximately nine miles per hour, he said. The storm is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane by Wednesday evening.

Clay County Emergency Management Deputy Director Mike Ladd announced the local state of emergency Tuesday. Clay County Government

Ladd reminded residents that Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 34 counties, including Clay. An executive order, signed Nov. 7, allows residents under a state of emergency to receive early prescription refills regardless of typical drug limits.

“This is a pretty big deal,” Ladd said. “So, keep that in mind as the storm strengthens.”

A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning have been issued along the coast and for eastern Clay County. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Western Clay County.

Tide levels will continue to increase along the St. Johns River and, potentially, Doctors Inlet, he said. Surge effects are expected Wednesday evening through Thursday morning at three to four feet above ground level.

Tropical Storm Nicole could impact Clay County on Wednesday night. National Hurricane Center

There is also an isolated tornado threat until Thursday evening that Clay County residents should be aware of, he said. Heavy rainfall and high wind speeds are expected Wednesday evening through early Friday.

Ladd left residents with three tips to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole.

Make a plan, refine the plan and make sure each individual in the household knows the plan Keep gas tanks half full