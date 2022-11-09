Clay County District Schools closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Clay County District schools closed Thursday in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole. Clay County District Schools

Clay County District Schools announced Tuesday night that all schools will be closed Thursday in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday evening.

Schools already had Friday, Nov. 11 off, as a holiday in observance of Veterans Day, and they will remain closed. Students will return to school on Monday, Nov. 14, depending on the weather.

Clay County District Schools leadership is continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole around the clock alongside partners at Clay County Emergency Management, the National Weather Service and local meteorologists, School District Media Coordinator Terri Dennis said.

The school district works in partnership with Clay County Emergency Management to track the progression of the storm, in case of the need for school buildings that operate as hurricane shelters.

Superintendent David Broskie will provide further updates from Clay County's Emergency Management Office in Green Cove Springs in a Facebook video that will be posted around 11 a.m. Wednesday, County Communications Director Laura Christmas said.