Orange Park Mall welcomes Santa Claus, other holiday events

Santa will arrive at the Orange Park Mall on Saturday, Nov. 19 to kick off the mall’s holiday season.

“Families are invited to wear their best holiday pajamas and help Santa’s elves find Santa to wake him up for the holiday season,” Orange Park Mall Marketing Director Catharine Wells said.

The event begins at 10:30 a.m. The Salvation Army Band will begin the festivities, along with reindeer pony rides from Pinto Farms, a giant cookie cake from Great American Cookies and a Grinch-themed hot cocoa bar.

Santa will be at the Orange Park Mall from Nov. 19 to Dec. 24. Orange Park Mall

“The holidays are an important time for our community to gather, celebrate our loved ones and share gratitude,” Orange Park Mall General Manager Randy Bowman said. “We are proud to offer events and activities that bring people together to ignite the spirit of the season, while also supporting our local small businesses.”

Santa will be at the Orange Park Mall daily until Dec. 24.

Additional Orange Park Mall festivities include:

Small Business Saturday VIP Sip and Shop:

The event is the town center’s ongoing dedication to helping small businesses grow and thrive, Wells said. Guests are invited from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 in the VIP lounge for cocktails, beauty demos, fashion shows and more.

For every $10 spent at one of the small businesses that day, participants get an entry into a drawing for a $250 gift card to the Orange Park small business of their choice.

KIDX Club Cookies and Claus:

Kids ages 4 to 10 are invited to learn about different cultures and traditions celebrated around the world during the KIDX Club holiday events. The event begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Mrs. Claus will be reading stories to teach families about other cultures' holiday traditions. Cookies and milk will be served and children will have an opportunity to write a letter to Santa.

Sensitive Santa:

For children on the autism spectrum and those with related sensory sensitivities, a Santa visit can often mean crowded spaces, long lines and a swirl of competing noise that can create an overstimulating and upsetting environment.

Sensitive Santa provides a magical experience for guests and is hosted before the town center opens, Wells said.

Santa has been specially trained and takes cues from parents and caregivers in order to meet each child’s individual needs, she said. The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Dec. 11. Children will have the opportunity to make crafts with Mrs. Claus, access to a cereal bar and a special gift from Santa.

Advance registration is required. Click here to register for the Sensitive Santa event.

Paws & Claus:

Dog and cat owners are invited to bring their pets to the mall for a photo with Santa at the “Paws and Claus” event on Monday, Dec. 5 and Monday, Dec. 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Safe Animal Shelter will be at the event with puppies and dogs available for adoption.

General information:

Orange Park Mall is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

For more information, call (904) 269-2422 or visit orangeparkmall.com.

Orange Park Mall Facebook page.