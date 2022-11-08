Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies say

A Jacksonville woman was arrested Sunday in Orange Park on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession. Getty Images

A Jacksonville woman was arrested in Orange Park on Sunday for grand theft auto and two drug-related charges, deputies said.

At approximately 8:51 a.m. a Clay County Sheriff’s deputy saw a vehicle driving north on Blanding Boulevard. The vehicle was previously listed as stolen by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the arrest report said.

The deputy began following the vehicle, a 1998 Ford Grand Marquis, in an attempt to catch up to the vehicle. The driver, Racheal Bilbao, 32, of Jacksonville, rapidly changed lanes, exited Blanding onto Kettering Way and pulled into a parking spot in front of 202 Kettering Way, the arrest report said.

Bilbao and a male passenger exited the vehicle and began jogging away, the deputy said. Additional deputies were called to the scene to stay with the stolen vehicle while the first deputy pursued Bilbao and the passenger on foot.

Verbal commands were given to stop running and lay down on the ground, the deputy said. At this point, Bilbao and the male both complied.

The male passenger did not have any warrants so he was released from custody.

Bilbao was put into handcuffs and read her Miranda Rights. She was cooperative throughout the investigation, the arrest report said. The vehicle was listed as stolen on Nov. 4 and Bilbao was listed as the person who stole the vehicle and keys. She was contacted multiple times via phone but did not answer, the report said.

Deputies performed a search of the vehicle and did not locate anything illegal, but when searching Bilbao’s person, they found a small baggie located in her front pocket with an unknown substance. The substance was field tested and yielded positive results for fentanyl. Additionally, deputies found nine capped needles in Bilbao’s bag, the arrest report said.

First Coast Towing responded to the scene to tow the stolen vehicle away.

Bilbao was transported to Clay County Jail on charges of grand theft auto, possession of drug equipment and possession of fentanyl. Her bond is set at $52,508.