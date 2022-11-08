Clay County buildings will light up green in honor of Veterans Day

Clay County will be participating in “Operation Green Light” the week of Nov. 7 in honor of Veterans Day.

The Operation Green Light initiative aims to shine a light on the issues veterans and their families face, as well as the important resources available for veterans at the county level, the National Association of Counties webpage says.

Operation Green Light at the Clay County Courthouse Clay County Government

Clay County will have several buildings lit up in green from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13 to show support to veterans, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

The Courthouse, Administration Building, Historic Triangle, libraries, jail, fire stations, Orange Park senior center and Middleburg Civic Center are buildings in Clay County that will sport the green lights.

Operation Green Light is an initiative of the National Association of Counties and County Veterans’ Services Officers to let veterans know that they are seen, appreciated and supported.

Clay County's Veteran Memorial lit up for Operation Green Light, honoring veterans. Clay County Government

“Please join in the celebration of our nation’s heroes and display a green light to thank them and their families for the incredible service and sacrifice they have made for our great nation,” Winter said.