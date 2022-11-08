Clay County recycling bin delivery will begin early; residents getting credit for suspended recycling services

Clay County recycling bin delivery will begin early due to a high volume of requests, County Communications Director Laura Christmas said.

Clay County curbside recycling resumes Dec. 5, 2022. Getty Images

Recycling bin delivery will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

“Bins will be left in front of your home, so keep an eye out for them,” Christmas said. “We are using the same two-bin system as before, so if you still have your bins, please use them.”

For those who do not have bins, they can be requested on the free Clay Connected app , which is available for Android and Apple devices in the app store. Residents can also request bins online through the Garbage and Recycling webpage , or call Environment Services at 904-284-6374.

Residents in the city of Keystone Heights should contact Waste Management at 904-695-0500 to request bins, Christmas said.

Residents can use the "Clay Connected" app to request recycling bins. Clay County Government

Curbside recycling was suspended in 2021 due to a national shortage of commercially licensed drivers. County commissioners approved rebates to account for the recycling suspension.

Residents are only paying for yard trash and garbage collection this year, Christmas said.

Non-ad valorem assessments went out last week (a charge or a fee, not a tax, to cover costs associated with providing specific services or benefits to a property) related to solid waste.

“Curbside collection” is a non-ad valorem consisting of a fee that incorporates yard waste, garbage and recycling pickup. The three services are grouped together in the “curbside collection fee,” but the recycling credit will be excluded from the fee cost for residents.

In other words, residents were supposed to pay $161 in curbside collection fees, but $22.70 is being subtracted from that amount to account for the suspension of curbside collection.

Residents will pay $138.30 this year — the cost for yard waste and garbage collection.

Recycling curbside collection will resume on Monday, Dec. 5 and residents will need two separate bins at their homes prior to that date, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

One bin is for dry paper products such as newspapers, books, junk mail, shredded paper and flattened corrugated cardboard cut into 2’ x 3’ pieces, Winter said.

The second bin is for rinsed containers including plastic and glass bottles and jars, aluminum and steel cans, and cartons and juice boxes.

Residents can expect their curbside recycling to be picked up on the same day their yard trash is picked up.

Click here to find residential recycling collection pick-up dates, or select “Curbside Collection” from the County Environmental Services home page at “Garbage and Recycling” under the “Community tab.”

Waste Management will continue to service the seven temporary recycling drop-off sites through Dec. 18, 2022, Winter said. The temporary containers will be removed on Dec. 19.

Temporary Drop-off Locations:

Fleming Island Library, 1895 Town Center Blvd., Fleming Island, open sunrise to sunset

Oakleaf Community Park, 3979 Plantation Oaks Blvd, Orange Park, open sunrise to sunset

Ronnie Van Zant Park, 2760 Sandridge Road, Green Cove Springs, open sunrise to sunset

Sunrise Park, 7933 Sunrise Blvd, Keystone Heights, open sunrise to sunset

Walter Odum Park, 450 Parkwood Drive, Orange Park, open sunrise to sunset

Former Kingsley Lake Volunteer Fire Station, 6343 Seminole Street, open sunrise to sunset

Omega Park, 4317 CR 218, Middleburg, open sunrise to sunset

Residents can continue to take advantage of permanent drop-off sites, which will not be impacted by the resumption of recycling services.

Permanent Drop-off Locations:

Clay Hill Environmental Convenience Center, 5869 CR 218, Middleburg, open Thursday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Doctor's Inlet Environmental Convenience Center, 288 Sleepy Hollow Road, Middleburg, open Thursday through Saturday., 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Keystone Heights Environmental Convenience Center, 5505 CR 214, Keystone Heights, open Thursday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Long Bay Environmental Convenience Center, 1589 Long Bay Road, Middleburg, open Thursday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility, 3545 Rosemary Hill Road, Green Cove Springs, open Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Certain items should not be placed in recycling bins because they are considered hazardous or can damage sorting equipment. Items NOT accepted in the recycling program include: