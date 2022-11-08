UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm Nicole

The Veteran’s Day event at Camp Blanding for Friday, Nov. 11 has been canceled due to the impending tropical activity in the Clay County area.

At this time there are no plans to reschedule the event, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

Residents should evaluate their readiness for tropical activity and prepare their families and property now, in the event of experiencing high winds, heavy rain and storm surge.

Subtropical Storm Nicole is approaching Florida with winds expected to get up to 25 to 30 miles per hour by Tuesday evening.

Veteran's Day celebrations begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the Camp Blanding Museum.Clay County Government

Camp Blanding Museum is located at 5629 State Road 16, Building 3040 in Starke.

Chief of Staff for the Florida Army National Guard Gray Johnson and post-commander Jason Hunt were scheduled to give presentations about the history of Camp Blanding and its involvement in WWII.

For more information, contact the museum at 904-682-3196.

