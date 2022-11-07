Paris Winningham from NBC’s ‘The Voice’ to perform National Anthem for Tynes Elementary Veterans Day celebration

Paris Winningham Clay County District Schools

Clay County’s Tynes Elementary School will host Paris Winningham, a Navy veteran and a top three finalist on season 21 of “The Voice,” on Thursday, as part of the school’s Veterans Day celebration.

Winningham, who is from Jacksonville, will sing the National Anthem at the school’s flag-raising event to honor U.S. veterans. The performance will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at Tynes Elementary School, 1550 Tynes Blvd., in Middleburg.

“The Voice” is a musical competition series on NBC where contestants compete for a recording contract. Each contestant is paired with a singing “coach.” Season 21 coaches featured Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande.

Tynes Elementary is a unique school in the Clay County school district due to its high percentage of students who are connected to active military duty families.

The school has a full-time Military Family Life Counselor (MFLC) through the Department of Defense who works to support students and their families in all stages of deployment, Clay County District Schools Media Coordinator Terri Dennis said.

Winningham’s performance will be followed by a Veterans Day flag-raising event and time to honor current and former veterans. The program will last until 10 a.m.