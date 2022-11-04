Clay County commissioners change meeting date to allow residents more time to vote

Zoey Fields

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LTX6I_0iyyHJrT00
Clay County Commissioners change meeting day to allow more time for residents to vote.Clay County Government

The Clay County Board of Commissioners will no longer meet on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The meeting has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m.

“To provide Clay County residents with ample time to vote, the meeting has been moved to Wednesday,” County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

County commission meetings are held on the 4th floor of the Clay County Administration Building on Houston Street in Green Cove Springs. The public is welcome to attend, Winter said.

All meeting notes and agendas are available on the Clay County website under the Government Tab.

Commissioners are expected to discuss an agreement between the county and Shadowlawn CDD regarding the construction of the County Road 218 Extension.

The meeting will have a public comment section for residents to speak on County Ordinance 2022-14, which would make it illegal for any commercial establishments, or flea markets, to sell dogs or cats.

