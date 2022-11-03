Clay County superintendent makes final decisions on 6 books; 2 removed from school libraries

Two challenged books have officially been removed from Clay County District Schools libraries; four others limited. Clay County District Schools

“All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson and “Julián is a Mermaid” by Jessica Love are officially removed from all Clay County District Schools after being reviewed by parents, faculty and Superintendent David Broskie.

Four other parent-challenged books receiving an official decision about their status in school libraries are “ Stamped ” by Sonja Cherry-Paul and Jason Reynolds, “ Unravel Me ” by Tahereh Mafi, “ Dear Martin ” by Nic Stone and “ Drama ” by Raina Teigmeier.

Each book was challenged by a parent within the Clay County school district under a policy approved by school board members in August. That policy gives parents the power to challenge books they deem inappropriate and potentially have them removed from library shelves. They can also determine which books their children can check out from the library under the policy.

A District Curriculum Council, composed of school district faculty and parents, is assigned to read each book and answer questions regarding the book’s content. Council members then cast anonymous ballots that are delivered to the superintendent for guidance, as he gets the final say in what happens to each book.

Here is a description of the two books removed:

“ All Boys Aren’t Blue ” is a non-fiction memoir by prominent journalist and LGBTQ+ activist George M. Johnson. The book explores Johnson’s childhood, adolescence and college years in Virginia and New York. The book explores different experiences of Black queer boys in America from a real-life perspective.

“ Julián is a Mermaid ” is a childhood picture book that explores a little boy fascinated by the beauty of three female mermaids. After seeing the women, Julián daydreams about their beauty and wishes to dress up like them. The book tells a story of the little boy and his grandmother having conversations about self-identity and individuality.

“Stamped” by Sonja Cherry-Paul and Jason Reynolds will not be totally removed from Clay County District Schools, but will be limited to junior hIgh and high school students only.

“Unravel Me” by Tahereh Mafi will be kept at the high school level only.

“Dear Martin” by Nic Stone will be kept at the high school level only.

“Drama” by Raina Teigmeier will be kept at the junior high and high school levels.

The school district keeps a running list on a Google document that allows parents and District Curriculum Council members to see the status of books that have been challenged.

Books labeled as “weeded” means that a book was removed because it was in poor condition or the circulation statistics were poor, Clay County District Schools Media Coordinator Terri Dennis said. “Deselected” means the media specialist decided to remove the title because it does not align with school statute guidelines, she said.

Books that have been weeded or deselected are entirely up to the schools’ media specialists. Parents, however, have submitted review forms for books that are no longer in circulation. Books that are weeded or deselected will not have District Curriculum Council meetings because they are not in circulation at any district school library.

According to the Clay County District Schools Library Manual, weeding is considered a necessary part of all school libraries’ circulation.

“Weeding is an essential part of collection development; weeding ensures that the library media center materials are current, useful, and accessible. All library media centers are limited by the amount of space available to house materials; weeding is a continuous evaluation of resources intended to remove items that are worn out or no longer useful from the collection.Media centers provide for the regular removal; or discontinuance of books based on, at a minimum, physical condition, rate of recent circulation, alignment to state academic standards and relevancy to curriculum, and out-of-date content.”

A scrolling Google document found on the Clay County District Schools website shows a running list of meeting notices within the district. Upcoming District Curriculum Council meetings are shown on the document. Members of the public are allowed to attend the council meetings.

The next round of District Curriculum Council meetings are scheduled for Nov. 4 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Teacher In-Service Center located at Fleming Island High School. Council members will be reviewing five books during the meeting.