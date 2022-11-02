What is not working? Clay County holds community walk to survey area of Wells Road

Clay County leaders are hosting a community walk Friday, Nov. 4 to speak with business owners and residents about what they want to see changed along the Wells Road area and what is working.

The walk will begin at 11 a.m. and participants are told to meet at the Rowe’s IGA parking lot located at 1670 Wells Road in Orange Park.

The Gateway to Clay initiative combines efforts from federal, state and local governments, along with residents, business owners and first responders to revitalize the area through beautification, safety and other enhancements, County Communications Director Laura Christmas said.

The Wells Road Community Walk will be held Friday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. Clay County Government

“County leaders plan to walk the corridor and speak with business owners and residents about what they'd like to see changed about the area, and what's working,” she said. “They will also be handing out quality-of-life surveys.”

According to comments on the county’s Facebook post announcing the event, some residents seem to be concerned about the timeframe of the event — stating it should be at a time that more residents can attend.

Another Clay County resident voiced concerns about another “extended stay hotel” in Orange Park, meaning there are now two hotels on Wells Road.

Others voiced issues with the east and west ends of Wells Road, saying “these two ends always get ignored and have the most problems.”

Community involvement is critical to the success of this project positively impacting not only Wells Road, but all of Clay County, Christmas said.

To get involved, or for those who cannot attend email clayinitiatives@claycountygov.com.