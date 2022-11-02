Clay County District Schools announce Principal, Assistant Principal of the year

Zoey Fields

Clay County District Schools nominated Ridgeview High School’s Principal Becky Murphy and Middleburg Elementary School’s Assistant Principal Amanda Strickland as the 2022-2023 Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year.

Murphy and Strickland were selected by other administrators in Clay County and Superintendent David Broskie, who presented the honors by surprising them with the news on their schools’ campus, Clay County District Schools Media Coordinator Terri Dennis said.

Murphy has worked in public education for 23 years and has been an administrator for the past eight years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjcBd_0ivqPt3Q00
Principal Becky Murphy with Superintendent Broskie and administration after being awarded Principal of the Year.Clay County District Schools

She has led both Ridgeview High and Lake Asbury Junior High as a principal and is known by her colleagues and staff as a passionate and driven leader that cares for all students, Dennis said.

“My favorite part about being a principal is seeing our students grow into amazing young men and women with bright futures ahead,” Murphy said. “Our most significant role as educators is to help our students reach their full potential socially, emotionally, and academically while supporting their endeavors.”

Broskie said that Murphy is a wonderful representation of Principal of the Year for Clay County schools.

“Ms. Murphy truly cares for all students and staff and has spent the last four years at Ridgeview High focused on building a great culture where students are not only involved in their school community on campus but involved with their surrounding community outside of school,” he said.

Strickland has worked in public education for 12 years and has been an administrator for the past three years at Middleburg Elementary School.

Her colleagues describe her as passionate, data-driven, and caring. Dennis said.

“Making Middleburg Elementary the place to be for all students is my favorite part of my role as an assistant principal,” Strickland said. “I greet over 300 students each morning as they leave breakfast in our cafeteria and tell them ‘see you tomorrow,’ as several hundred board their buses in the afternoon.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vP4Qq_0ivqPt3Q00
Assistant Principal Amanda Strickland with Broskie and administration after receiving Assistant Principal of the Year award.Clay County District Schools

Broskie said that Strickland has a bright future in leadership within Clay County District Schools.

“She actively participates in mentoring others, provides professional development to both leaders and teachers, and truly cares that every student on her campus has the resources needed to ensure success,” he said.

As the award recipients, Murphy and Strickland will represent Clay County District Schools in the Florida Department of Education’s State Competition. The competition honors principals who have spearheaded initiatives to increase student performance and promote safe learning environments.

The two will be formally recognized at the monthly school board meeting Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Teacher In-Service Center located at 2233 Village Square Parkway at Fleming Island High School. The meeting will also be live-streamed on the school board’s YouTube page.

Accredited journalist with experience covering a wide range of stories consisting of breaking news, city and county government, crime and courts, feature stories and local interest.

