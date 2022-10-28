Deputies will monitor sexual offenders in Clay County on Halloween evening

Clay County Sheriff's Office deputies will be monitoring and performing address checks on known sexual predators on Oct. 31. Clay County Sheriff's Office

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is running a Halloween Operation for sexual offenders and predators.

Sheriff’s deputies and detectives will be conducting address verifications on offenders and predators on Halloween night, Monday Oct. 31.

They will also ensure offenders and predators are not violating any Florida State Statutes or Clay County Ordinance 2019-43 .

The law prohibits sexual offenders and sexual predators from participating in any Halloween events involving children. This includes distributing candy or other items to children or wearing costumes for the primary purpose of entertaining or attracting children.

According to the law, any person designated a sexual offender or sexual predator shall be required on October 31 of each year to:

Avoid all Halloween-related contact with children

Leave all outside residential lighting off during the evening hours after 5 p.m.; and

Exhibit no exterior decorations on his or her residence to attract or entice children to the residence.

There is one exception to the law; if the sexual offender or sexual predator is the parent or guardian of the children involved in activities, and no non-familial children are present, an exemption applies because they are the legal parent or guardian of the children.

Deputies will be making visits to offenders’ and predators’ homes to ensure they are abiding by the rules.