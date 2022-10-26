North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies say

A North Carolina man has been arrested and transported to Clay County jail for sexual assault against a minor 12 years or younger. Getty Images

A North Carolina man was arrested Friday for six charges of sexual assault against a Clay County child, deputies said.

Owen Phillip Passmore, 42, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was served with an arrest warrant on Oct. 21 in Union County, North Carolina, and has been transported to the Clay County Jail where he is being held on a $400,006 bond.

According to the arrest report, Passmore repeatedly molested a Clay County girl who was younger than 12 years old during April of 2021.

Owen Passmore. Clay County Sheriff's Office

He is charged with four counts of sexual battery on a child younger than 12 and single counts of attempted capital sexual battery and lewd or lascivious molestation after an investigation determined the girl was subjected to several sexual acts by Passmore.

Passmore was transported to Clay County Jail on Oct. 22 and his next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 6 at 9 a.m. in Clay County Courtroom 12.