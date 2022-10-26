Clay County offering free STD testing for residents, non-residents

Clay County is offering free and confidential testing for HIV, Hepatitis B, and C and other STDs Thursday, Oct. 27.

Free testing will be held at the Clay County Community Paramedicine Office, 2710 Blanding Blvd. Suite 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

The Independent Medical Group will be providing free testing on-site and everyone is welcome to get tested, regardless of residency, she said.

No appointment or health insurance is required. Test results will be available to walk-in visitors within minutes.

“Knowing your status is the first step to a healthier life,” she said. “There are many options for treatment and healthcare providers will work with clients to decide which treatment is best.”

For more information about free HIV and hepatitis testing, call 1-800-773-7066.