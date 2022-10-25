Clay County property owners urged to register for new fraud alert system to stop fake deeds

A new alert system can help protect against property fraud and fake deeds. Clay County Government

Six Clerks of Court in Northeast Florida have joined forces to urge property owners in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties to protect themselves against scammers who would steal their homes, vacant land or business property through fraudulent deeds or other official records.

Clay County Clerk of Courts Tara S. Green stood alongside Clerks Stacie D. Harvey, Jody Phillips, John A. Crawford, Matt Reynolds and Brandon J. Patty on Monday at the Duval County Courthouse for a joint press conference launching a regional campaign to urge property owners across Northeast Florida to subscribe to free property fraud alert services offered by each clerk’s office.

A key element of the partnership is a shared webpage that provides property fraud signup links in all six counties. The webpage is accessible through both www.ProtectYourFloridaProperty.com and www.ClerksAgainstFraud.com .

Property fraud is when someone illegally uses another’s property for financial gain. A common example is when a scammer creates a fraudulent document that will deed someone’s home to them and then records that document in a county’s official records.

“We ask property owners to partner with us, as we work to eliminate the attempts to steal homes and land,” Green said. “Bad actors might get away with a fraudulent filing, but an alert sent to a registered property owner will quickly follow that allows the property owner to intervene.”

“This collaborative effort across county lines offers citizens throughout Northeast Florida some peace of mind that these thieves can be interrupted,” said Nassau County Clerk John Crawford, who recently launched the county’s new property fraud alert service. “Receiving notifications that something may be amiss is the first step to fighting back. We encourage all property owners to register for this free service that your clerks have implemented for your protection.”

To combat the nationwide rise in property and mortgage fraud, identity protection companies charge monthly or annual fees to monitor official records. The local Clerk of Court is offering a free, “do-it-yourself option” — home and property owners just have to subscribe to receive alerts when an official record document is recorded in their name(s) with that office.

Like paid commercial alert systems, the free noticing service does not prevent fraudulent actions from occurring, Clay County Clerk of Court Public Information Officer Mary Justino said.

As a county’s recorder of deeds and mortgages, Clerks of Court document property records but are not authorized to determine the validity of the record.

The free notification service provides an early warning system for subscribers, giving them a tool to become aware of fraudulent activity that may have otherwise gone undetected, she said. Once notified, a property owner knows to contact law enforcement, seek legal advice or even file a case in civil court.

“We live in a time where technology is a huge part of our daily lives; although helpful, it can be scary. We are now seeing instances where your home and property can be digitally stolen from you by the filing of a fraudulent deed by scammers miles and miles away,” said Baker County Clerk Stacie Harvey.

“As public servants of our counties, we as clerks must work diligently daily to stay current with the times and educate our communities,” she said. “We are asking all property owners to register with their local clerk to get electronic notifications in reference to your own property.”