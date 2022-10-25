Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies say

A Fleming Island woman was arrested Sunday on charges of resisting officers and battery on a person 65 years old or older, deputies say.

A Fleming Island woman faces charges of resisting arrest and battery on a person 65-years or older, deputies said. Getty Images

Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene at approximately 10:49 a.m. Sunday in reference to a woman screaming for help.

Deputies made contact with several other assisting deputies who advised the front door to the residence was wide open. The neighbors across the street from the home said they heard screaming coming from the house, so they called 9-1-1, the arrest report said.

When deputies entered the residence they made contact with Raka Raychaudhuri, 54, of Fleming Island who became extremely hostile, the arrest report said. She began demanding badge numbers and wanting to know why deputies were inside her home.

She told deputies multiple times she was not going to cooperate or talk to them, they said.

The victim is a woman 65-years of age or older. Her exact age and parts of her statements have been redacted from the arrest report.

She told deputies that Raychaudhuri took all of the victim’s clothes and threw them out of the front door of the house. The victim said she went to grab her belongings off the ground in the doorway and Raychaudhuri threw Coca-Cola on her from a plastic bottle.

Meanwhile, other deputies attempted to take Raychaudhuri into custody for further investigation. She resisted their efforts to detain her and began to scream, the arrest report said. It took two deputies to get her onto her stomach on the couch in order to place her hands behind her back in handcuffs, the arrest report said.

As Raychaudhuri was taken to the patrol car, she continued screaming and attempting to break free from the restraints, deputies said.

At the residence, deputies observed clothes and personal belongings outside the front door. Inside the home, more clothes, hangers and personal belongings were scattered from the front door to the victim’s room, the arrest report said.

Inside the victim’s room was “complete disarray,” deputies said. They observed a broken hanger on the ground, a pair of sandals that had been thrown at the victim and an empty bottle of vodka that Raychaudhuri had in her possession when she first entered the room.

No obvious injuries were seen on the victim, but the first arriving deputies noted they saw a brown liquid on her glasses before she cleaned them, as well as dampness to her black dress, the report said.

Raychaudhuri was transported to the Clay County Jail and has since posted bond. She was issued a no-contact order with the victim and a review of the case is scheduled for Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. in Clay County Courtroom 12.