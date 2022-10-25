Clay County selected for ‘first-of-its-kind’ opioid recovery program

Clay County is one of 12 Florida counties selected as “pilot projects” for the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) Networks of Addiction Care program geared toward addiction care and recovery.

The program is the “first-of-its-kind,” a spokesperson from the Florida Department of Health said. Standard treatment programs have had limited success in creating long-term recoveries for the lifelong illness of addiction.

“CORE’s comprehensive approach expands every aspect of overdose response and treats all primary and secondary impacts of substance abuse disorder,” according to Florida Health . “From care and peer navigators directly within an emergency department to sustainable overall health care, this structure disrupts the revolving door of addiction and overdose.”

Clay County officials and representatives from the Florida Department of Health held a news conference Tuesday at Clay Behavioral Health Center in Middleburg to announce the CORE Clay County Pilot Program.

Florida Department of Health Officer and Administrator Heather Huffman explained that the network does not solely depend on emergency response for overdoses and substance use disorder. It ensured patients are also stabilized and treated for coexisting medical and mental health conditions, she said.

Patients will need dental care, primary care, psychiatric evaluation, maternal care and social support services. Social support services can address career training, housing or food insecurity, Florida Health said.

Twelve Florida counties have been selected for pilot programs, broken into two different phases, Clay County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

Phase I counties include Brevard, Clay, Escambia, Gulf, Marion, Pasco and Volusia. Phase II counties include Citrus, Duval, Flagler, Manatee and Pinellas.