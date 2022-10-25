Motorist Alert: Railroad closure in Clay County scheduled for Oct. 31, expect detours

Road project updates are given at the start of each work week. Check back next week for new updates. Florida Department of Transportation

A railroad closure at County Road 218 and U.S. Highway 301 is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 31 in Clay County beginning at 8 a.m. for emergency repairs due to an identified track defect.

The crossing is set to reopen Tuesday, Nov. 1 by 5 a.m., Clay County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

“This will be a total closure of the crossing, meaning no traffic will be allowed across the track until the work is complete. Drivers will be detoured on County Road 217 and Normandy Boulevard.”

Additionally, crews will soon begin repairs to the drainage structures in the 1300 block of Camp Ridge Lane in Middleburg. Work will include replacing the curb inlets and drainpipes from the intersection of Pine Ridge Parkway and move them south 300 feet on Camp Ridge Lane to improve drainage and prevent flooding.

More information for residents will follow the week of Oct. 31, and county representatives will be going door to door to talk personally with the residents that will be directly affected by the work, Winter said.

Work is anticipated to begin the first week of November.

Bonded Transportation Program project number two has begun on County Road 209 from County Road 315B to U.S. 17 and County Road 315B to the south of Peters Creek.

Motorists should anticipate daytime, single-lane closures on County Road 209 at the intersection of County Road 315B Monday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Oct. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for geotechnical operations for traffic signal placement.

Visit the Bonded Transportation Dashboard for anticipated start dates and project updates here, Bonded Transportation Dashboard.

Henley Road between Lake Asbury Road and Caleb Court will close overnight on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 9 p.m. each night and reopen by 5 a.m. the following morning to allow for the placement of beams for the First Coast Expressway overpass over Henley Road.

Traffic will be detoured on Russell Road and Sandridge Road during the closure. This closure will cover one of the spans over the roadway, Winter said.

A closure to place beams for the second span of the roadway is scheduled for the overnight hours on Nov. 14, 15, and 16.

Ongoing County Projects:

Hagans Court – Anticipate daytime, single-lane closures continuing the week of Oct. 24, for stormwater system upgrades on the southern cul-de-sac on Hagans Court, west of Hibernia Oaks Drive.

Pine Avenue – Intermittent, alternating lane closures between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays between Bald Eagle Road and Hibernia Road, and at the intersection of Bald Eagle Road and Eagle Harbor Parkway for sidewalk and pedestrian bridge improvements.

Bridge decks, sidewalks, and approach slabs are complete. Handrails have been ordered and will be installed within the next four to six weeks, Winter said.

Work is expected to be complete by fall 2022.

Honeysuckle Circle - Stormwater system upgrades on Honeysuckle Circle are continuing the week of Oct. 24. The south entrance to Honeysuckle Circle is closed at Halperns Way for 300 feet east to 4080 Honeysuckle Circle.

Traffic will be detoured at the north end of Halperns Way to Honeysuckle Circle. Work is anticipated to take 60 days to complete.

Aquarius Concourse - Daytime, single-lane closures on Aquarius Concourse from Blairmore Boulevard West to Auriga Drive for a combined Clay County Utility Authority utility relocation and county road and drainage improvement project.

Work is expected to take 12 months to complete.