Orange Park High School football player selected for Under Armour Next All-America Game

Orange Park High School senior Roderick Kearney has been invited to play in the Under Armour Next All-America Game scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

The school will honor Kearney with a presentation Wednesday immediately after school from 1:30 to 2 p.m. where he will be presented with his jersey for the game. The event will take place at Orange Park High School, 2300 Kingsley Avenue in Orange Park.

Click here to watch the event through the live-streaming service offered by the school.

The Under Armour Next All-America game is an all-star showcase event that has produced many of football’s best collegiate and professional players over its 14-year history, School District Communications Coordinator Terri Dennis said.

Roderick Kearney Chris Nee, 24/7 Sports

Kearney plays on the Orange Park Raiders football team as an offensive lineman and defensive tackle. At 6’4” and 300 pounds, he is heavily scouted by college recruiters.

“He has the build to morph into a multi-year starter for a Top 25 program with some seasoning and proper coaching,” Southeast Recruiting Analyst Andrews Ivins said. “A potential NFL Draft pick one day if he keeps progressing.”

The Under Armour league’s most recognizable players include Kyler Murray, Kyle Pitts, Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Fields, Nick and Joey Bosa and Myles Garrett. Each starred in high school football’s premier all-star showcase event.

In total, nearly 300 Under Armour Next All-America alumni have been selected in the NFL Draft, including four number 1 picks and 79 first-round selections, Dennis said.