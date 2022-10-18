Clay County District Schools honors National School Bus Safety Week; district still short on drivers

Oct. 17 through 21 is National School Bus Safety Week at Clay County District Schools.

National School Bus Safety Week reminds students, parents, teachers and the community to keep school bus safety at the forefront, Clay County District Schools Communication Coordinator Terri Dennis said.

“Know when to stop for the bus and help keep our students safe,” she said.

A reminder of school bus laws while on the road. Clay County District Schools Facebook

Click here for school bus safety tips from the National Association for Pupil Transportation.

Clay County District Schools is still looking to hire bus drivers, Dennis said.

“Our transportation department combined many routes together; with this we only have 13 routes that need to be filled to eliminate double-backed routes,” she said.

The district is still running “double-back” routes which can affect student arrival times to and from school, she said. The concept is a driver takes one group of students along their route, then returns to the school to pick up another group of students for their route.

Anyone interested in a job in transportation with Clay County District Schools can contact the Transportation Recruiting Line at 904-336-0075 or by email at driveclay@myoneclay.net.

A special needs school bus was involved in an accident on Tuesday, Oct. 4. No injuries were reported and an accident investigation was conducted on the driver, Dennis said. No further disciplinary action was taken on behalf of the district.

"Transporting students safely to and from school on Clay County School District buses each day is more than just a job for our devoted transportation staff,” Dennis said on behalf of the district. “Safety always remains our number one priority. During National School Bus Safety Week, and throughout the year, we recognize our bus drivers for their continued commitment and dedication to the very important work of transporting children."