Orange Park Mall announces 7th annual “Treats No Tricks” event

The 7th Annual “Treats No Tricks” in the JCPenney parking lot at the Orange Park Mall is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Children are encouraged to dress up, though, no masks are allowed to be worn without a parent present. Free food, drinks, candy and music by DJ Woozy of BSE DJ’s will be provided.

“The event is a ‘trick-or-treat style’ event for children to be walked from business to business and car to car on the day of Halloween to protect them from the dangers of going out at night,” Mall Marketing Director Catharine Wells said.

Vehicles wishing to participate with trunks full of candy need to arrive by 3 p.m. to the JCPenney parking lot for set up, she said.

Due to the event having small children present, vehicles are not to be moved once parked, she said. Social distancing will be in effect.