Suspect arrested after social media threats against Clay High School, deputies say

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Clay County District Schools Police Department said they have arrested the suspect who posted a threat on social media against Clay High School Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office was notified around 8:30 a.m. of a possible threat against Clay High School, posted on social media. The two agencies conducted a joint investigation into the threat.

Clay High School went into lockdown Tuesday after social media threats. Clay High School Facebook

“We are pleased to announce the Clay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect involved in this case for disrupting a school function and threats against the school,” Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Deputy Andrew Ford said. “There is no additional danger to the school or the public.”

The high school went into a code yellow lockdown, where students are contained in their classroom and are not allowed to roam the campus, Principal Jen Halter said via SaferWatch.

The suspect is a juvenile not affiliated with the Clay County School District, Deputy Ford said.

The suspect made an online post via Snap Chat (an app that allows users to exchange photo messages) stating, “If you go to Clay High don’t come to school tmr @username getting guns to shoot it up like fr.”

The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing usernames due to the suspect being a juvenile. The threat also showed a picture of several rifles hanging on a wall, Ford said.

“We will continue to have zero tolerance for this behavior, and every student will be disciplined as outlined in the code of student conduct if he or she makes a threat,” Principal Halter said. “Please take the time to talk to your children about the seriousness of these types of actions. Thank you for working with us to create the best experiences and a safe environment for everyone.”

The Clay High lockdown has since been lifted and school has resumed as normal.