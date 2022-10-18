Clay County sheriff addresses ‘racial propaganda,’ termination of lieutenant during Facebook Live

Sheriff Michelle Cook during a live Facebook video addressing the community. Clay County Sheriff's Office Facebook

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook went live on Facebook at approximately 9 p.m. Monday to calm social media rumors surrounding “hateful racial propaganda” and the termination of an agency lieutenant.

The Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation regarding leaflets with racial propaganda tied to baggies filled with sand and tossed onto lawns in Lake Asbury. Cook said rumors on social media indicate the drug Fentanyl was also in the baggies. This is not true, she confirmed.

“We have zero indication of that being true,” she said. “And believe me, if that were happening, I would be the first one out there telling the community.”

Cook said that if a baggie ended up on her lawn, she would probably wear gloves to pick it up and remove it but that no traces of Fentanyl have actually been found in any of the baggies.

“Although these hate messages aren’t acceptable, there is no fentanyl in these baggies and I just want to make that very clear,” she said. “Social media is a very valuable and very powerful tool, so before you post or share something, make sure it is accurate.”

The sheriff then informed citizens of the termination of Lieutenant Christopher Coldiron who worked with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office for 23 years.

Coldiron was arrested last year for a DUI, or driving under the influence of alcohol. Cook explained that proper steps were taken in the arrest, criminal investigation and internal, or administrative, investigation during that time.

“He was found guilty in the criminal investigation and was issued his court sanctions, then he was also found guilty in our internal affairs investigation,” Cook said. “He was given, by me, the longest recorded suspension in Clay County history of 45 days before returning to work.”

Coldiron was also told to seek professional help for his recovery, she said.

This past weekend, on Friday, Oct. 14, Coldiron was arrested again for being under the influence after refusing to submit to a DUI test.

“He had a slip this past weekend and was found by our deputies on the side of the road and he seemed to be impaired,” Cook said. “Our deputies did the right thing by calling the Florida Highway Patrol to handle the investigation so our agency could remain impartial in the investigation.”

Cook announced that even though Coldiron was not driving an agency vehicle, his actions do not reflect the core values of the agency and that he has been terminated.

“I hope all of us will stop for a moment and wish him the opportunity to recover from these demons that are plaguing him right now,” she said. “Here is a man who had an over-23-year career with the Clay County Sheriff's Office.”

Cook said that he was given a second chance and she does not condone his actions.